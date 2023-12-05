Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 allows players to both add and remove mods from their weapons by interacting with Weapon Mod Benches, which can only be found inside The Island’s heavily guarded vaults.

But how can you unlock the vault located in Fencing Fields? Here’s how to unlock the Fencing Fields Vault in Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Fencing Fields Vault in Fortnite

You can unlock the Fencing Fields Vault in Fortnite by standing close to its electronic panel for a few seconds while carrying Nisha’s Medallion. You will be able to get the medallion by either defeating Nisha —the area’s boss— or defeating a player carrying the item.

As you can see below, the vault’s control panel will be located on a wall right of it. After the open lock animation showcased is triggered, the vault will automatically open within a few seconds.

How to Easily Defeat Nisha in Fortnite

I was able to defeat Nisha in Fortnite by slowly driving her away from her Mansion while staying in constant movement and performing both pistol shots while under the protection of the riot shield and well-placed Shotgun headshots.

When compared to Montague on Grand Glacier, Nisha has both a larger amount of health and a way broader arsenal of weapons, so make sure to only attempt to face her when carrying a few Med Kits and Shield Potions. I don’t recommend facing her without the Riot Shield.

Upon being defeated, the boss will also drop her signature Legendary Striker AR and an Epic Shotgun that, if you are like me, is very likely to have brought you to the blink of death during the fight.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023