How to Unlock the Tonfa Melee Weapon in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 both are experienced by a vast number of players every day and some will no doubt wonder how to unlock weapons like the Tonfa. People always like having unique melee weapons from time to time, so the Tonfa is an excellent choice. This article will take you through how to unlock the Tonfa in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Unlocking the Tonfa in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Tonfa, you will need to complete “The Final Assualt on Vondel” event in Season 04. Exact details of the challenges you need to complete for The Final Assault are not available at the time of writing. However, we think it is likely that it shouldn’t take you an extensive amount of playtime in order to actually unlock the Tonfa.

This weapon is also not just fictional, it is actually related to Okinawan martial arts and was interestingly used as a farming aid before that. The Tonfa wasn’t just added as a weapon by itself, it arrived alongside other weapons such as the ISO 45 SMG. The SMG is unlocked via the Season 04 Battle Pass instead: found in the D19 Sector of the pass.

Can You Block or Guard Damage With the Tonfa in Call of Duty?

No, the developers have stated that there is no way to block within the game and even though the Tonfa is regarded as a “defensive weapon”, it is not going to allow you to actually block damage. If you are looking for a melee weapon that has a lot more style than some of the others on offer then you will feel at home with the Tonfa.

Now that you know how to actually acquire the Tonfa in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, you can hop back into the action and prepare to unlock the weapon — time to live out your martial art dreams!

