How to Unlock Trophy Garden in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Trophy Garden feels like a free version of the Great Marsh. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Trophy Garden is a sectioned-off area in the game where certain Pokemon can spawn. It’s like a contained area where swarm Pokemon can come in, allowing trainers to get Pokemon they couldn’t normally get. Here is how to unlock the Trophy Garden.

How to unlock the Trophy Garden in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Trophy Garden is already unlocked in the game. Technically if you want to unlock it, you will just need to go through Pastoria City and Route 212. Going through 212 from the Pastoria City side will be a bit rough, given that a lot of the terrain is muddy. Luckily, you can use your Bike to get through some of the obstacles presented to you.

Once you get to the northern part of Route 212, you’ll finally get out of the swampy area. The mansion will be to the right and is fully accessible. You can go through every room and pick up hidden items and interact with the people, including the owner, Mr. Backlot.

However, as the garden is readily available to you, there are some exclusive Pokemon that you will not be able to get until unlocking the National Pokedex. Luckily, that only requires you to register all 150 Sinnoh-native Pokemon. You do not have to own them, which makes this task a lot simpler than it sounds.

Even after unlocking the National Dex, the Pokemon you encounter here will be at a fairly low level. If you are at a point in the game where you unlocked the National Dex, chances are your party Pokemon are high level, so you should stock up on Quick Balls.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.