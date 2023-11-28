How to Use Destiny 2’s Fireteam Finder

Image: Bungie

Fireteam Finder is a tool for Destiny 2 players that allows them to find and join a group of other players to complete Dungeons, Raids, Trials, and more. This guide will cover how to use Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2 so you can consistently have other folks to play with.

How to Access the Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2

The first fact you must know about using Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2 is that the beta test date for the system is set to start on November 30, 2023, and will run from 9 AM to 5 PM. This test will allow Bungie to detect any issues with Fireteam Finder and fix any problems that may arise.

When Fireteam Finder becomes available, players can access it directly from the activity’s launch screen or the Roster tab in the Director. When you find the Fireteam Finder, you can either search for a group of players or create your own Fireteam for other players to join. You can customize your searches through filters, for example, preferred platforms, communications, and more.

How to Fix ‘Fireteam Finder is Temporarily Offline’ Error

If the Fireteam Finder is “temporarily offline” for you, you can try to fix this error in a couple of ways. First, you should restart the system you are playing on, which can bypass the error when you reload the Fireteam Finder a second time. Another solution is to try through the Destiny 2 companion app if you haven’t tried that yet.

On the other hand, the servers for Fireteam Finder may be down at the moment, which, in this case, means you will have to wait for Bungie to fix the problem and get the servers running again. Considering Destiny 2 is known for server errors, this is likely and comes down to being patient for the developers to solve the issue.

If the problem persists for an extended period, check out the Bungie support page, where you can discover all known errors and find a solution to the problem.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023