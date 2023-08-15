How to Use Read Option in Madden NFL 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the best plays in any NFL team’s playbook is the read option, meaning it’s essential to know how to execute one in Madden 24. The read option allows the quarterback to either keep the ball or hand it off to the running back. Here is how you can use the read option in Madden NFL 24.

How to Use the Read Option Play in Madden 24

The first thing a player must do to use the read option in Madden 24, is to select a read option play while on offense. To do this while in the huddle, scroll over to the concept tab and select “Option.” In this section, you will be able to see how many option plays are available in that team’s playbook and choose an option play you would like to run.

To use the read option play in action, you can either keep the ball as a quarterback or hand it off to the running back. Don’t press any button to keep the ball, and to hand the ball off to the running back, hold A (Xbox) or X (PlayStation).

If the read option play you chose is a sweep or a pitch play, you can either run the ball with the quarterback or toss it to the running back by tapping LB (Xbox) or L1 (PlayStation).

How to Successfully Execute a Read Option Play

Executing a read option play successfully boils down to learning how to read the defense correctly. When you hike the ball, and the read option is an inside run play, look for a gap in the defensive linemen. If there is a gap in the defensive line in the direction of the running back, then hand it off. If there is no gap, then you should keep the ball.

As for a read option to the outside, you should run with the quarterback until he is about to be tackled. When the defense closes in for a tackle, toss the ball to the running back to gain some extra yardage. Or, if you find a massive gap while the quarterback has the ball, then keep the ball and run upfield.

