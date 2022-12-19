How To Use Warp Discs In High On Life

Players making their way into the wild world of High On Life will find a humourous and raunchy adventure awaiting them, as they find themselves caught up in the fight of their life. However, not everything is as it seems in this world, as players can use items called Warp Discs to bring a new part of the world directly to them.

As gamers fight their way through countless hordes of enemies, and gather Warp Crystals from their bases, speaking with Blorto in Blim City will allow players to purchase plenty of excellent locations. The problem is, once players have purchased these disks, how will they be able to use them?

Where To Use Warp Discs In High On Life?

As players collect Warp Crystals from enemy encounters, they’ll get the chance to purchase plenty of excellent locations from Blorto’s Chef Stand, located in the central part of Blim City. Once they have purchased the location of choice, such as the Movie Theater or Skate Park, they’ll have to use their mind muscles and remember where they may have encountered a warp portal in the past.

We recommend visiting Zephyr Paradise once more and warping directly to the Upper Valley. The main reason we want to use this location again is that it is by far the easiest warp portal location to track down in the game, so players will be able to swap through the Warp Discs they have purchased with ease.

Once players have completed the activity within these locations, they’ll just need to return to the Warp Portal once more and spawn in a new location and participate in the fun once more. There are some fun little easter eggs, as well as some full-length movies included in this game, so grab a snack and snuggle in for some excellent B-Movie content. While there may not be a current Cloud Save for PC players on Steam, there is more than enough to keep players glued to one spot to finish this game quickly.

High On Life is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022