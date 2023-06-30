Hunt Showdown Tide of Shadows Console Event Release Date

Image: Crytek

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person shooter that involves PvP action. With the anticipation of the Tide of Shadows event, console players need clarification as it didn’t release when it was intended to be available. Don’t worry; Tide of Shadows came to consoles — just a little later than expected. This guide will cover everything you need regarding the Hunt Showdown: Tide of Shadows event release date on consoles.

Console Release Date for Hunt Showdown Tide of Shadows Event

Hunt Showdown: Tide of Shadows officially released on consoles on June 29, 2023. It was initially supposed to release on June 28, 2023, but it had to be delayed due to some issues on the developer’s end. According to the official Hunt: Showdown Twitter account, the game ran into unexpected problems, and the developers had to postpone the event’s release on consoles for a few days. The good news is that they fixed this problem quickly and let the community know that they can now play. You can check the tweet from the official Twitter account below.

It’s great news that the team at Crytek worked quickly to get the console version ready for players. The Tide of Shadows event is available now for both PC and console players and will run from June, 2023 up until August 23, 2023.

What is New in Hunt Showdown: Tide of Shadows Event?

Hunt Showdown: Tide of Shadows event is looking to be a great time for fans of the game. The event brings new features, such as a new enemy called the Rotjaw Monster, new pacts — Smuggler, Grounded, and Primal — new weapons, legendary hunters, and event-specific mechanics and progression system. Additionally, players can rest assured that there are unique exclusive traits and burn traits. The former are standard traits, while burn traits disappear after one use — so you have to make sure you use them at the best time possible.

For more information on Tide of Shadows, check out the official website for the event.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023