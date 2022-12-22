Does Hunt: Showdown Have Crossplay?

The competitive nature of Hunt: Showdown means it would be the perfect game to play with friends, especially since it has a similar energy to Dead by Daylight which is praised as a multiplayer title. However, cross-play in this acclaimed PvP and PvE shooter is slightly more confusing than you’d expect. Rather than being able to jump in and out of matches with your fellow hunters, you will have to read the fine print when looking into this title since several limitations will prevent you from being able to play freely. So read on to find out everything there is to know about cross-play in Hunt: Showdown.

Is There Crossplay in Hunt: Showdown?

Technically, yes, there is cross-play in Hunt: Showdown, but that doesn’t mean you will be able to play with every one of your friends. Unfortunately, while there is an element of cross-play, only gamers on Xbox and PlayStation can play with one another. For PC players, you will have to play exclusively with other PC players, and the same can be said for consoles. However, implementing cross-play across every platform is on the cards of being implemented later down the line and would work incredibly well for a game like this. Since there are few players on console compared to PC, the likeliness of you and a friend queuing for the same game is one of the ways many players have ended up playing with one another.

So, even though console gamers can invite one another through the lobby of their console to join a game, there are still a few limitations that can make the experience slightly tedious. If you’re desperately searching for the next game to play with friends, there are a few solutions to the mix-and-match approach to cross-play right now, but they’re better than facing everything alone.

Hunt: Showdown is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022