Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Amiibo Guide – All Rewards and Items

Like most Nintendo games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has amiibo support. Scanning amiibo figures will give you various rewards just like in the first Hyrule Warriors game, but the rewards are different in this game. Thankfully, there are no exclusive amiibo rewards in this game, so you don’t need to have specific Legend of Zelda figures to get all the items. Here’s everything you need to know about amiibo in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Amiibo Rewards in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Scanning any amiibo figure will get you a random reward. Amiibo rewards range from weapons to materials, so it’s helpful to scan them as often as you can so you can complete the many missions dotted across the map. To scan amiibo figures, select “amiibo” at the main menu.

The amiibo rewards in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity are the same for all figures. There are no exclusive rewards for Legend of Zelda figures or even the specific Breath of the Wild figures.

Amiibo Limits and Restrictions

You can only scan five amiibo figures each day. If you have additional figures to scan, you will have to wait until the next calendar date to be eligible for rewards. You also cannot scan duplicate figures in the same day, even if they are different variations. For example, you cannot scan a standard Link amiibo and a Breath of the Wild Link amiibo in the same 24-hour period.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.