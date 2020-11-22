Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Multiplayer Guide – How to Play With Friends

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a ton of fun in multiplayer, and the game supports two-player split-screen co-op for every mission in the game. Just like the single-player mode, the two-player mode has some performance issues that can get really bad on certain levels, but being able to play with a friend is more than worth the drawbacks. Here’s how to play two-player co-op in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Play Multiplayer in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

You can play the entire game in two-player split-screen with a friend on the same system. Here’s how to start two-player mode in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Go to the map screen. Click down on the left joystick to bring up the two-player menu. Select “Yes.” Press L+R on the controllers you want to use. Start any mission and begin playing.

Once both players are in the game, you will each be able to select your characters and control them during battle. You cannot select duplicate characters, so make sure you have enough characters at the appropriate level and with strong enough gear before heading into a mission.

You have to have access to the map screen before you can play multiplayer, however, so you must complete the initial tutorial mission by yourself before a friend can join the game. After finishing the first mission, The Battle of Hyrule Field, you will unlock the map screen and your first additional character, Impa. Link and Impa will be the only two characters you and your friend can control at the beginning of the game, but you will quickly unlock more characters like Zelda and the four Champions.

Is There Online Multiplayer?

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity does not support online multiplayer. The only way to play with friends is locally on the same system. Most Musou games are the same way, so it’s unlikely that the game will be updated to support online co-op.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:November 22nd, 2020