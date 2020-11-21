Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has a large roster of playable characters to unlock, but not everyone is obtained automatically during the story. Quite a few characters are locked behind optional challenges that you can totally miss if you’re not looking out for them, but we’ve got your back with this handy guide. If you have not finished the main story yet, there are MAJOR SPOILERS below. Here’s how to unlock every character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
How to Unlock All Characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
There are 18 playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You’ll obtain most of them just by progressing through the story, but there are a few that are acquired via optional challenges. We’ve detailed how to unlock every character in the game below.
|Character
|Unlock Method
|Link
|Unlocked from the beginning of the game.
|Impa
|Complete The Battle of Hyrule Field (Chapter 1).
|Zelda
|Complete Road to the Ancient Lab (Chapter 1).
|Mipha
|Complete Mipha, the Zora Princess (Chapter 2).
|Daruk
|Complete Daruk, the Goron Hero (Chapter 2).
|Revali
|Complete Revali, the Rito Warrior (Chapter 2).
|Urbosa
|Complete Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief (Chapter 2).
|Hestu
|Complete Freeing Korok Forest (Chapter 3).
|Sidon
|Complete Water and Fire (Chapter 5).
|Yunobo
|Complete Water and Fire (Chapter 5).
|Teba
|Complete Air and Lightning (Chapter 5).
|Riju
|Complete Air and Lightning (Chapter 5).
|Master Kogha
|Complete Relentless as a Waterfall (Chapter 6).
|King Rhoam
|Complete All Hyrule United (Chapter 7).
|Great Fairies
|Complete all four Fairy Fountain challenges (Chapter 4).
|Monk Maz Koshia
|Complete Trial of the Ancients challenge (Chapter 4).
|Terrako
|Complete Terrako’s Return after finishing the story.
|Ganon
|Complete Versus Calamity Ganon challenge after unlocking Terrako.
Playing through the main story and unlocking most of the roster shouldn’t take too long, and the optional missions and challenges for the rest of the cast are fairly easy to finish.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.