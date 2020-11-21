Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has a large roster of playable characters to unlock, but not everyone is obtained automatically during the story. Quite a few characters are locked behind optional challenges that you can totally miss if you’re not looking out for them, but we’ve got your back with this handy guide. If you have not finished the main story yet, there are MAJOR SPOILERS below. Here’s how to unlock every character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Unlock All Characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

There are 18 playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You’ll obtain most of them just by progressing through the story, but there are a few that are acquired via optional challenges. We’ve detailed how to unlock every character in the game below.

Character Unlock Method Link Unlocked from the beginning of the game. Impa Complete The Battle of Hyrule Field (Chapter 1). Zelda Complete Road to the Ancient Lab (Chapter 1). Mipha Complete Mipha, the Zora Princess (Chapter 2). Daruk Complete Daruk, the Goron Hero (Chapter 2). Revali Complete Revali, the Rito Warrior (Chapter 2). Urbosa Complete Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief (Chapter 2). Hestu Complete Freeing Korok Forest (Chapter 3). Sidon Complete Water and Fire (Chapter 5). Yunobo Complete Water and Fire (Chapter 5). Teba Complete Air and Lightning (Chapter 5). Riju Complete Air and Lightning (Chapter 5). Master Kogha Complete Relentless as a Waterfall (Chapter 6). King Rhoam Complete All Hyrule United (Chapter 7). Great Fairies Complete all four Fairy Fountain challenges (Chapter 4). Monk Maz Koshia Complete Trial of the Ancients challenge (Chapter 4). Terrako Complete Terrako’s Return after finishing the story. Ganon Complete Versus Calamity Ganon challenge after unlocking Terrako.

Playing through the main story and unlocking most of the roster shouldn’t take too long, and the optional missions and challenges for the rest of the cast are fairly easy to finish.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.