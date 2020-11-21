How Many Missions Are in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

How many missions and chapters are in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? This prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set a decade before the events of the first game, letting players experience the rise of Calamity Ganon and the fall of Hyrule firsthand. The game has several main missions spread across multiple chapters, but there are also side quests and optional challenges that can greatly extend your playtime if you want to see and do everything the game has to offer. Here’s the full list of all chapters and missions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How Many Chapters Are in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

There are 7 chapters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. These chapters are not named, and each of them contains only a handful of missions. Chapter 2 is by far the longest chapter in the game, containing five missions that send you to every corner of the map as you recruit the Champions of each region.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Mission List

There are 20 missions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and each of them is listed below.

Chapter 1 – The Battle of Hyrule Field Chapter 1 – Road to the Ancient Lab Chapter 2 – Mipha, the Zora Princess Chapter 2 – Daruk, the Goron Hero Chapter 2 – Revali, the Rito Warrior Chapter 2 – Urbosa, the Gerudo Thief Chapter 2 – The Yiga Clan Attacks! Chapter 3 – Freeing Korok Forest Chapter 3 – The Road Home, Besieged Chapter 4 – Akkala Tower Chapter 4 – Destroy the Yiga Clan! Chapter 4 – When Courage Fails Chapter 5 – Calamity Strikes Chapter 5 – Water and Fire Chapter 5 – Air and Lightning Chapter 6 – Relentless as a Waterfall Chapter 6 – Each Step Like Thunder Chapter 7 – The Great Plateau Chapter 7 – All Hyrule, United Chapter 7 – The Future of Hyrule

While these missions are numbered in the list above, some of them can be played out of order during the main campaign. For example, the first four missions in Chapter 2 task you with recruiting the four Champions, and you can play those missions in any order you like.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.