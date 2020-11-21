How Many Missions Are in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?

How many missions and chapters are in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? This prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set a decade before the events of the first game, letting players experience the rise of Calamity Ganon and the fall of Hyrule firsthand. The game has several main missions spread across multiple chapters, but there are also side quests and optional challenges that can greatly extend your playtime if you want to see and do everything the game has to offer. Here’s the full list of all chapters and missions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
How Many Chapters Are in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity?
There are 7 chapters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. These chapters are not named, and each of them contains only a handful of missions. Chapter 2 is by far the longest chapter in the game, containing five missions that send you to every corner of the map as you recruit the Champions of each region.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Mission List
There are 20 missions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and each of them is listed below.
- Chapter 1 – The Battle of Hyrule Field
- Chapter 1 – Road to the Ancient Lab
- Chapter 2 – Mipha, the Zora Princess
- Chapter 2 – Daruk, the Goron Hero
- Chapter 2 – Revali, the Rito Warrior
- Chapter 2 – Urbosa, the Gerudo Thief
- Chapter 2 – The Yiga Clan Attacks!
- Chapter 3 – Freeing Korok Forest
- Chapter 3 – The Road Home, Besieged
- Chapter 4 – Akkala Tower
- Chapter 4 – Destroy the Yiga Clan!
- Chapter 4 – When Courage Fails
- Chapter 5 – Calamity Strikes
- Chapter 5 – Water and Fire
- Chapter 5 – Air and Lightning
- Chapter 6 – Relentless as a Waterfall
- Chapter 6 – Each Step Like Thunder
- Chapter 7 – The Great Plateau
- Chapter 7 – All Hyrule, United
- Chapter 7 – The Future of Hyrule
While these missions are numbered in the list above, some of them can be played out of order during the main campaign. For example, the first four missions in Chapter 2 task you with recruiting the four Champions, and you can play those missions in any order you like.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now for Nintendo Switch.