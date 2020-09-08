Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a Breath of the Wild Prequel

Nintendo has been full of surprises this month. It began with a Nintendo Direct presentation breaking down a ton of Mario releases coming over the next few months. And it continued this morning with the reveal of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Set 100 years before the main events of Breath of the Wild this spinoff from Koei Tecmo will serve as a prequel to the story, showing the age when Ganon conquered Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda series producer began the announcement of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity in a unique way, by promising news for another game was coming soon. “Regarding the sequel [Breath of the Wild 2], in order to make the vast world you enjoyed in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”

For the game that they were actually showing off we then got many minutes of info. Acting as a prequel to Breath of the Wild’s story, it’s gameplay is all a sequel to the original Hyrule Warriors from Wii U and 3DS. Players will do battle across huge arenas, wielding powerful weapons and leading troops against huge armies of foes.

Nintendo describes Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity as “Focused on performing combos and over-the-top special abilities, the action-heavy gameplay is fast-paced and strategic, perfect for players looking for an intense, non-stop action game with direct ties to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition to all the action, the game is loaded with a robust story that depicts the events, relationships and dramatic moments of the Great Calamity in captivating detail.”

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 20th.