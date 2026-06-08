‘I didn’t guarantee no war’: Trump rejects the idea that the Iran war broke his campaign promise

President Donald Trump is pushing back against the idea that the ongoing war with Iran goes against his campaign promises to avoid new conflicts. In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC, the President rejected the notion that he had promised a time without war during his return to the White House.

Recommended Videos

“First of all, I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?” Trump said. The President, who spoke during a taping on June 5, 2026, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, addressed the war that began on February 28. While he had campaigned on the idea of avoiding what he called endless wars, he argued that the situation in Iran is different.

Trump described his actions as a necessary step to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. His position remains complex, as he also claimed in the interview that U.S. strikes last year successfully destroyed Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump’s defense of the Iran conflict and his disputed claims about the vote count

The President has also said that Iranian leaders have no choice but to reach a deal to end the ongoing war. When asked about his earlier goal of negotiating a better nuclear deal than the one set up by President Barack Obama, he noted that these kinds of diplomatic efforts take years to complete.

Beyond foreign policy, the interview covered domestic controversies, including the President’s reaction to the ongoing vote count in California. Despite a lack of evidence, he continued to claim that the process is marked by cheating and a rigged election. His comments follow a statement from the Trump-appointed top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, who confirmed on June 5, 2026, that his office had opened several election fraud investigations.

Welker: "You insisted no new wars."



Trump: "First of all, I didn't guarantee no war."



Welker: "You said it over and over again." pic.twitter.com/CFNhFFuspn — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 7, 2026

The shift in vote totals, which has favored Democratic candidates as mail-in ballots are processed, is standard for the region, but the President maintains that these late-counted results are a sign of fraud. When pressed by Kristen Welker for proof to support these claims, the President stated, “All I have to do is look. All I have to do is look.” When Welker noted that his observations did not amount to evidence, he replied, “And I listen. And I listen to people. And let’s see what happens.”

The discussion also touched on the now-scrapped $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. The Department of Justice recently abandoned the plan after concerns from both Democrats and Republicans about a lack of oversight and the chance that payouts could reach people involved in the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Trump expressed support for the plan, saying he thought it was a great idea and would be disappointed if it were not approved. When asked if he believed those who attacked police officers on January 6 should receive payments, he said, “I wouldn’t be inclined to say so, but I have to see it.” He then made false claims about the events of that day.

The interview itself faced technical problems due to heavy rain hitting the metal roof of the barn where it was recorded. As the conversation went on, the President grew frustrated with the questions about the election and the settlement fund.

He eventually ended the session by saying, “Let’s call it quits.” He removed his microphone, told Welker, “Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” and walked away from the set. The moment recalled an earlier event where Trump appeared to fall asleep at a coal event that also drew attention. Welker later shared that she spoke to the President on June 6, 2026, and he agreed to take part in a future interview.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy