Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – How to Cook

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest installment in the popular The Legend of Zelda series and the second entry in the Hyrule Warriors series, which includes similar gameplay mechanics as the Dynasty Warriors series. Just like its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, cooking is an important and useful part of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity that grants players health refills and stat buffs before a battle. However, many new players are no doubt wondering how this mechanic works. Fear not, as this guide will show you how.

How to Cook

You will first learn how to cook after completing the “Hot Meals in a Pot” quest. Afterward, you’ll need to learn recipes and acquire Ingredients which you can either get by completing Cook Quests or by purchasing them. Cook Quests are found throughout the game and provide high tier recipes. These quests are both optional and simple as they do not require much effort.

All in all, you should always cook a meal if you have the chance to before a battle as it grants significant stat buffs. And depending on the recipes you have, some meals will grant you incredible stat boosts and properties, while others won’t.