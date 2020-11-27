Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – How to Save

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest installment in the popular The Legend of Zelda series and the second entry in the Hyrule Warriors series, which includes similar gameplay mechanics as the Dynasty Warriors series. Many players often find navigating the game’s system confusing, such as how some of it’s most basic functions are hidden away or buried in the menus. Saving is one of such basic functions. Worry not, however, as this guide will show you how to easily save your game.

How to save in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

In order to save in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you must first find the System menu. This is accessed by hitting the ‘-‘ button on your controller. This is not to be confused with the basic menu, which is accessed by pushing the ‘+’ button. The system menu holds saving and loading options with three slots available to use. In contrast, the basic menu is just a menu for equipping your battle units.

The System menu involves everything with saving and loading as well as system settings, photo gallery, tutorials, and more. This can obviously be a confusing setup, but as long as you know what’s where it shouldn’t be a problem.