Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – What is the Maximum Level?

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest installment in the popular The Legend of Zelda series and the second entry in the Hyrule Warriors series. The game has a straight forward leveling system whereby players can keep grinding to level up. This raises the question of what the maximum level one can attain in the game is. If you are among the many players looking for an answer to this question, you’ve come to the right place.

What is the Maximum Level?

Simply put, the maximum level in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is 255, which is significantly higher than previous entries in the series at max level 99. This significantly changes things in the game as reaching such a high level or even coming close drastically increases your strength, and can make some of the enemies in the game a cakewalk, especially in hero mode.

Players can level up effectively in the game by replaying main missions and side quests with their favorite characters or by using rupees in the Military Training Camp to exchange for levels. If you’re a player that enjoys grinding and overpowering enemies, this new level cap should please you. Otherwise, the difficulty drastically reduces once you’ve hit the maximum level.