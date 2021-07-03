Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: Where to Get Lynel Trophies

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Lynels are some of the fiercest foes you will fight in the game, and here’s how to get Lynel trophies alongside other loot. These foes are fierce, fiercer than most, and while you will fight some of them during the main game it will not be enough if you want to complete everything the game has to offer. Like with other boss monsters, the process of farming them can be streamlined, but it will be more difficult given the strength of the enemy.

Where to Get Lynel Trophies

The process of earning a trophy from a Lynel is rather simple, you just need to kill one and at the end of the mission it will show up as a resource you found. If your aim is to farm them you’ll need a mission that has a lot of Lynels in it that you can comfortably complete with ease. When it comes to Lynels this may seem a bit challenging since they are much stronger than the other boss monsters in the game, but with a bit of practice, you’ll be able to farm them like any other monster.

Good Farming Missions

A good later game mission is called “Taming the Savage Lynel” in which you fight a set of three Lynels in an arena setting. The recommended level for this mission is 57 and you’re not allowed to use items during it, so it can prove to be a bit challenging. A slower but more low-level friendly mission is one called “Cross the Hebra Mountains.” This is a mission where you have to quickly capture two keeps and then face off against a single Lynel. The level recommendation for this mission is only 16, meaning it is a much easier task compared to the other mission that’s been listed.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.