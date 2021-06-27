Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: How to get Reports

The first Age of Calamity DLC, Pulse of the Ancients, is finally here and with it comes many new things, but we’ll be looking at how to get reports. These are a new kind of resource that you need to use to unlock pretty much everything that’s been introduced in this DLC wave. So we’ll be taking a look at how to get all of them because there are several varieties of them.

What are They?

To put it simply, they are a new kind of resource that is used to unlock the new items introduced in this DLC wave. The new location called the EX Royal Ancient Lab uses them to great effect, with nearly every single node on the newly introduced research tree needing some number of them. They come in multiple varieties, those being; Battle Records, Monster Ecology, Material Properties, Relic Analysis, and Vicious Monsters.

How to Get Reports

Luckily, most are rather easy to get and can be obtained through natural gameplay. Each one is tied to meeting a certain threshold in any given mission and are awarded in mass quantity, much like trophies are. So to make things simple, here’s every kind of report and what you need to do to get them.

Battle Records – Awarded for killing 100 enemies

Monster Ecology – Awarded for defeating minibosses such as Hinoxes, Stone Taluses, and Lynels

Material Properties – Awarded for collecting 50 resources of any kind in a mission

Relic Analysis – Awarded for defeating Guardian-type enemies

Vicious Monsters – Awarded for defeating vicious monsters

You might have noticed that one of these is different than the others, that being the Reports for vicious monsters. These are new types of monsters that have been added in this DLC and the missions for them are unlocked in the tech tree. Once unlocked, these missions will begin to randomly pop up on the world map, at which point you simply need to go in and defeat the monsters to claim the reports.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.