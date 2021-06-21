Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: How to Unlock the Flail and Master Cycle

The first expansion for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is finally here, and this DLC pack adds a Flail and Master Cycle to the game. The Flail is a new weapon for Link to use, while the Master Cycle is surprisingly saved for Zelda. Just buying the DLC isn’t enough to get these weapons. Instead, you’ll have to grind through new challenges and quests before you can add them to your arsenal. Here’s how to get the new Flail and Master Cycle weapons in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Unlock the Link’s Flail in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

To unlock the Flail weapon for Link, you must complete challenges in the EX Royal Ancient Lab for Purah and Robbie. These particular quests you must complete are in the center of the challenge web. The first version of the Flail is called the Guardian Flail, but Purah and Robbie will reward you with two additional versions of the weapon as you complete more challenges: the Ancient Bladed Flail and the Fortified Flail.

Save your materials and don’t infuse the weapon until you get your hands on the better ones. The Guardian Flail is the basic version of the weapon, but the other two versions have unique benefits. The Ancient Bladed Flail does best in class damage compared to its counterparts, while the Fortified Flail has defensive uses in addition to its standard attacks. The Flail is an incredibly cool weapon because it can copy enemies’ weapons and perform unique attacks, so it should feel really different from the other gear in Link’s arsenal.

How to Unlock Zelda’s Master Cycle in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

To unlock the Master Cycle weapon for Zelda, you must complete challenges in the EX Royal Ancient Lab for Purah and Robbie. The quest that unlocks the weapon is located in the bottom right corner of the challenge web, so you’ll need to complete challenges from the middle and bottom sections of the web in order to reach it. Just like the Flail, the Master Cycle has three forms. The first is the standard Master Cycle, but you will also eventually obtain the Master Cycle Hunter and Master Cycle Sentinel.

The different versions of the Master Cycle sort of work like the three different Flails. The first one is the normal one. The Master Cycle Hunter has the best offense out of the three, while the Master Cycle Sentinel is better equipped to handle the weapon’s unique mechanics like overloading. The Master Cycle is arguably the most unique weapon in the game, even going so far as to change all of Zelda’s Sheikah Slate Rune abilities when she has it equipped, so it should be a lot of fun to mess around with it as you work on completing Purah and Robbie’s challenges and unlocking the Battle-Tested Guardian.

