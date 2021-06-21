Is the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass worth it? This DLC pack includes two separate expansions, one of which is already available now. That sounds like a lot of content, but what exactly does each expansion include? You’ll get new characters, new weapons, and other additional bonuses that are sure to add hours of playtime for dedicated fans. Here’s a brief rundown of everything that comes with the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass.

What Comes With The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass?

The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity includes two waves of DLC. The first DLC pack is titled “Pulse of the Ancients” and was released on June 18, 2021. It was heavily featured during Nintendo’s 2021 E3 presentation. This expansion adds one new playable character to the game, two new weapon types for Link and Zelda, and a host of new challenges for players to take on.

The second DLC pack is called Guardian of Remembrance. It is scheduled for release sometime in November 2021, and this is the more exciting DLC of the two. Not much is known about its contents, but it will add an expanded roster, new skills for existing characters, new locations, and character vignettes featuring new story missions.

Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients

Pulse of the Ancients is available now and includes the following items

Added character Battle-Tested Guardian

Added weapon types — Flail for Link and Master Cycle for Zelda

Newly added challenging enemies, including bomb-wielding Moblins and powerful Wizzrobe variants

New challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab

Apocalyptic difficulty

This pack is mainly just something to hold players over until the larger DLC pack for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity releases later this year. Still, the new challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab feature an array of challenging fights and give players reasons to revisit old missions. The playable Guardian and new weapons for Link and Zelda are also a ton of fun, too.

Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance

Not much is currently known about Guardian of Remembrance other than that it’s slated for release in November 2021. It will include the following additions.

New character vignettes

Newly added stages

Expanded roster

New battle skills for existing characters

The new characters and new skills for the existing cast have not been revealed yet, but many are hoping Robbie and Purah will be two of the new DLC characters in this pack. Several fans are also holding out for Sooga to be added to the roster as well. Also, while this DLC pack will add new characters and stages, the new character vignettes seem to be the major focus for Guardian of Remembrance. These will likely focus on Link, Zelda, the Champions, and the rest of the main cast and provide new missions for each of them to take on.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.