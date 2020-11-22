Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – How to Unlock All Secret Characters

You’ll unlock over a dozen characters throughout the story in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but there are a few secret characters to find as well. These characters are some of the strongest in the entire game, so it’s more than worth it to go out of your way to obtain them. Some cannot be obtained until after the credits roll, but others can be acquired very early in the story. Here are all the secret characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and how to unlock them.

Terrako

To unlock Terrako, Guardian of Time, you must first complete the main story. Then, a new mission called “Terrako’s Return” will appear on the map. This mission requires you to gather 50 Terrako Components that can be obtained as rewards from other missions and challenges. After scrounging up the necessary parts, you can turn them in to complete the mission. This will unlock Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s secret ending and also unlock Terrako as a playable character.

Great Fairies

The Great Fairies can be unlocked as early as Chapter 4. In Chapter 4, a new quest will appear on the map called “Offering Help on the Road.” Completing this quest will qualify you for the “Trial of the Great Fairies,” which will unlock three new missions: “Fairy Fountain: Deep Snows,” “Fairy Fountain: Grassy Plains,” and “Fairy Fountain: Desert Sands.” Each of these missions contains a different Great Fairy that you must defeat in order to succeed.

After beating those missions, a final quest called “Fairy Fountain: Battlefield” will be unlocked. In this mission, you’ll have to defeat the final Great Fairy and other powerful enemies within a set time limit. After successfully finishing this quest, the Great Fairies will be unlocked as playable characters.

Calamity Ganon

To unlock Calamity Ganon, you must first finish the main story and unlock Terrako as a playable character. Once you’ve done that, you need to unlock the Level 71-80 challenge set by completing challenges and leveling up. This list of challenges contains a mission called “Versus Calamity Ganon,” which pits you against three bosses in a set time limit. You must defeat Astor, Harbinger Ganon, and finally Calamity Ganon in order to succeed. After finishing this mission, Calamity Ganon will be unlocked as a playable character.

Monk Maz Koshia

Monk Maz Koshia can be unlocked as early as Chapter 4. In Chapter 4, three new missions will become available: “The Trial of Monsters,” “The Trial of the Mighty Foe,” and “The Trial of Stones.” Completing these missions will unlock a fourth quest called “The Trial of the Ancients.” This quest pits you against Maz Koshia in a boss fight with a very strict time limit. After finishing this mission, Monk Maz Koshia will be unlocked as a playable character.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.