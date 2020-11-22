Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has a secret true ending that you can get by completing postgame missions, but it could take a lot of grinding to see the alternative credits roll. Age of Calamity’s secret ending isn’t incredibly exciting, but it does unlock an additional character that you may not have been expecting. Not only that, but it also paves the way to unlocking Calamity Ganon as a playable character as well. Here’s how to get the secret ending in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Get the Secret Ending in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

To get the secret ending in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you must first finish the game normally. After defeating the final boss and watching the credits roll for the first time, it’s time to get started on post-game content. The mission required to unlock the secret ending is called “Terrako’s Return.”

This mission requires you to collect 50 parts to repair Terrako, the tiny little guardian that accompanied Zelda, Link, and everyone else during the story. Gathering the necessary parts is a bit of a grind. You can only get them from completing other challenges and missions, but you’ll only get a handful at a time. Once you scrounge up 50 Terrako Components and turn them in to complete the mission, you will automatically unlock the secret ending.

The secret ending is a small cutscene that depicts Terrako springing back to life after being repaired. After a teary reunion with Princess Zelda, the credits roll a second time. After the credits wrap up, Terrako, Guardian of Time, will be unlocked as a playable character. Once you’ve added Terrako to your roster, you’re only one step away from unlocking Calamity Ganon.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.