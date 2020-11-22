Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has a ton of playable characters to unlock, and Calamity Ganon himself is one of the game’s secret characters. You won’t unlock Calamity Ganon just by playing through the story like most of the roster. He’s locked behind an additional challenge that you can only complete after finishing the main campaign. If you haven’t finished the game, there are MAJOR SPOILERS for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below. Here’s how to unlock Calamity Ganon in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to Unlock Ganon in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

In order to unlock Calamity Ganon, you must first finish the main story mode. After that, you have to unlock Terrako as a playable character by finishing the mission called “Terrako’s Return.” Then, after reaching level 74, a new challenge called “Versus Calamity Ganon” will appear in the southwest region of the map. Finishing this mission will unlock Calamity Ganon as a playable character.

This challenge is a boss fight gauntlet that pits you against three of the toughest enemies in the game. You have to defeat Astor, Harbinger Ganon, and finally Calamity Ganon, all within a 12 minute time period. Healing items do not spawn in this mission either, making the entire thing much more difficult. If you manage to succeed, you will unlock Calamity Ganon, Hatred and Malice Incarnate, as a playable character.

Calamity Ganon has a very unique moveset compared to the rest of the roster. His attacks produce malice, which can then be expended to enter Calamity form. He’s a very powerful character, which is fitting given the difficult criteria required to unlock him.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available now on Nintendo Switch.