In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, players take on the role of the members of Task Force X as they are given the impossible mission of killing the world’s biggest heroes, who have been brainwashed during an invasion.

But is Aquaman featured in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? And if not, are any clues regarding his whereabouts given in the game?

Is Aquaman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Like with most heroes active in the Arkhamverse (where KJL takes place), I was not able to find any clues regarding the whereabouts of Aquaman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. But if you are an Aquaman fan, don’t worry, as although many claim that it is possible that the hero simply does not exist within the game’s universe, the presence of his arch-nemesis Black Manta —whose face is featured in many murals across Metropolis— confirms it.

Where to Find the Black Manta Murals?

You can find the Black Manta murals scattered all over Metropolis, I was able to find the one you can see below by heading to the docks located in the southmost portion of the Wonderland District.

Who is the Main Villain in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

The main villain of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is Brainiac. In the game, he is the main responsible for the Earth invasion and takes control of the members of the Justice League so that they may help him gain full control of the planet.

