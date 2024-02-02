Where are Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Red Hood in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? Are they Dead?

Image: Rocksteady Studios, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

As Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League takes place several years after the events of Batman Arkham Knight, many fans are currently wondering if the members of the Batfamily —which includes Nightwing, Red Hood, Oracle, and Robin— are featured as part of its storyline in any way.

To help those who like me, love the Bat Family, here’s everything that is revealed regarding the whereabouts of Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Red Hood during the events of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Where are Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Red Hood in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Like most of the active heroes not part of the JL in the Arkhamverse, the fates and whereabouts of Nightwing, Oracle, and Red Hood are not revealed in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, with many fans supposing that they have been either killed or put out of commission by the brainwashed Justice League.

On the other hand, Robin’s fate is all but confirmed during the game’s main storyline. More specifically after the Squad finds his mask within a puddle of Blood during their visit to the Batcave. Personally, I don’t believe Rocksteady would kill Tim and think that is fairly possible that —although doing so will force developers to explain why in Krypton they were all absent during the story— the Batfamly may make an appearance in future updates for the game.

