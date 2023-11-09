Is Ark Survival Ascended Coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Image: Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended is the remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved but on the Unreal Engine 5. The graphical upgrade to the game has many fans wondering if it’s going to be able to get to the PS4 or Xbox One consoles. We’ve gone through it all and have an answer for you below.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended Coming to PS4?

Ark: Survival Ascended is not coming to PS4. As stated in their reveal of pricing for the game, it would be coming to PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. As a PlayStation 4 owner, I share in the disappointment but there does not appear to be any hope for people with last gen consoles.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended Coming to Xbox One?

Unfortunately, Ark: Survival Ascended is not coming to Xbox One. This is confirmed by the developers stating that the game is being made for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. So the only way to play the game is to get a newer console.

Why Isn’t Ark: Survival Ascended Coming to Last-Gen Consoles?

When you make a game, you have to optimize it for the consoles, and that’s a lot easier when the hardware of the console can handle the upgrade. I’ve been using my PS4 Pro for a few years now but it can barely play a game for thirty minutes without sounding like an airplane. The developers of Ark: Survival Ascended would have to make the game work on a console that was made a while before that engine existed.

That’s two extra consoles to optimize for with an engine that is way better than they can handle. That’s just asking for too much for a studio the size of Studio Wildcard. I’ve used the Unreal Engine myself a ton of times when I made comics or my own art for my personal work, and it’s incredible. I would agree that sacrifices have to be made when working with an engine as powerful as Unreal.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023