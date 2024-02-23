Is David Harbour in Last Epoch? Kind Of…

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

The world of Last Epoch has been graced by the presence of a familiar face, but not in the way you might expect. David Harbour, known for his acting prowess, isn’t exactly in the game. Instead, he has left his mark in a unique and exciting way.

David Harbour’s Collaboration in Last Epoch Unveiled

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

David Harbour is not in the game. However, he has teamed up with Eleventh Hour Games in a collaboration that resulted in the creation of the Wraithlord’s Harbour, an item specifically designed for the Acolyte class.

The helmet was unveiled by Harbour himself on his Instagram account and you can find it available in the game right now since it has been introduced to Last Epoch after the launch of version 1.0. The helmet’s design is in line with the Wraithlord’s theme, exuding a menacing and potent aura.

Name Wraithlord’s Harbour Type Acolyte Helmet Armor +137 Cooldown Recovery Speed 11% Increased Minion Cooldown Recovery Speed 16% Increased Summon Wraith +1 Minion Movement Speed 47% Increase Minion Spell Damage +12 Special Ability Casting Summon Wraith instead summons a Wraithlord.



The Wraithlord scales with your summon wraith tree and summons other wraiths for you while in combat.



While at max Wraiths, the Wraithlord casts necrotic beams and regularly consumes all your non-wraith minions to empower itself, gaining temporary maximum health equal to 10% of their maximum health and +10 Spell damage for 10 seconds

So, is David Harbour in Last Epoch? Not exactly. But his influence is definitely felt through the Wraithlord’s Harbour, a unique item that he helped bring to life. This collaboration is a testament to the blending of pop culture and gaming, and we eagerly anticipate what other surprises Last Epoch has in store for us in the future.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2024