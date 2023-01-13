Is Demeo VR Only? All Demeo Platforms Explained

If you’re interested in trying out Demeo but don’t have VR or VR makes you motion sick like it does to me, you’ve come to the right place. Those wondering if Demeo, one of the most authentic tabletop video games ever made (yes, even more authentic than Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands), is only available on VR will be pleasantly surprised.

Is Demeo VR Only?

While it may be one of the top 10 VR multiplayer games available, Demeo isn’t VR only. That’s right, there is a specific Demeo: PC Edition which is perfect for those who don’t have VR.

Also, PC players and VR players can play together. Demeo supports cross-play multiplayer which means Steam VR players can play with Oculus Quest players while also playing with PC Edition players. The level of flexibility when it comes to Demeo’s platforms and cross-play abilities is great.

Is Demeo Coming to PlayStation?

Though it isn’t available yet, Demeo is coming to PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2. You can pre-order the game now and expect to begin playing Demeo on PlayStation 5 and/or PSVR 2 on February 21, 2023.

Is Demeo Coming to Xbox?

Since Demeo is coming to PlayStation, you’d think that it is coming to Xbox as well, right? Sadly, Demeo isn’t available on Xbox and doesn’t have plans to port over. Though this may change in the future, for now, Demeo isn’t coming to Xbox.

Is Demeo Coming to Nintendo Switch?

As is the case with Xbox, Demeo isn’t coming to the Nintendo Switch. This one is a little less surprising since Nintendo doesn’t have any VR capabilities, but it is still sad because having a perfect pocket-sized tabletop experience would be perfect.

Though Demeo doesn’t have plans to come to specific platforms, the amount of platforms it is on now and will be on soon is surprising. Be sure to check out Demeo on any of the platforms it is available on and try playing cross-play with your friends!

Demeo is available now on Oculus Quest and PC and will be available on PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2 on February 21, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023