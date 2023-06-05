Is Diablo 4 Pay to Win? Explained

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has a reputation for great critical acclaim from many across the industry but does its core game loop feature any dark pay-to-win monetization strategies? It is the question that will be on the mind of many who plan on picking up the game. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if Diablo 4 is pay-to-win in any way.

Is Diablo 4 Actually Pay to Win in Any Way?

No, Diablo 4 is not pay-to-win, the development team has made sure that this was the case by having all the microtransaction potential just be for cosmetics and similar items. This means that you won’t have to worry about any other players getting a boost in ability over you by way of actual cash. It is a positive implementation for Diablo 4 and we think it is great to have.

Related: How to Show Your FPS in Diablo 4

Even though Diablo 4 isn’t pay-to-win, those who do want to spend a little cash on the game can still feel satisfied with the cosmetics they get. The in-game store has plenty of sets to choose from and the number of items/cosmetics will likely continue to increase. Battle Pass tier skips can also be bought via the use of cash.

Is the Diablo 4 In-Game Store Expensive?

The in-game store is highly expensive and this is where the drawbacks of this particular live-service model start to show. The cash-bought currency is known as Platinum (similar to another game: Warframe) and players can spend anywhere from two dollars to close to $100 for the currency packs. The cosmetics in the store tend to cost above 700 platinum — setting you back $10 if you wanted anything.

Related: How to Leave Dungeons Quickly in Diablo 4

However, if you are planning to buy multiple cosmetics, the amount you spend will increase fairly quickly. Buying the 2800 pack of Platinum for example would cost you $25 before you can even get around to actually purchasing the cosmetics. Blizzard could make changes to this model in the game at some point if they choose to do so but generally speaking, the store may set you back quite a bit of cash.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023