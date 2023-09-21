Is EA FC 24 Cross Platform?

Image: EA Sports

EA FC 24 is here, and players could not be more excited to dive into the pitch and experience everything the game has to offer. But are players from different platforms able to play together? Here’s whether or not EA Sports FC 24 is cross-platform.

Does EA FC 24 Have Cross-Play?

Yes and no, as although the PS5, PS4. Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of EA FC 24 are cross-platform, its Nintendo Switch version does not support cross-play. The lack of the feature on the Nintendo console seems to be directly related to its port.

Whether you are playing the game’s current or next-gen version will also determine which platforms you will be able to cross-play with. While PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC players will be able to play together, those on PS4 will only be able to play crossplay with those on Xbox One (and vice versa).

Which Modes Support Cross-play?

A total of 6 distinct modes support crossplay in EA FC 24, a clear contrast to the number featured on last year’s FIFA 23 (3). You can check out all of the modes that support cross-play below, according to the game’s official site.

Clubs

Co-op Season

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Ultimate Team

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

How to Disable Cross-Play on EA FC 24

As the crossplay feature will be enabled by default once you start your journey in the game, you will be able to disable cross-play in EA Sports FC 24 by heading to Matchmaking Settings. Once there, just toggle the Crossplay feature off and head back to the game’s main menu.

It is also possible to turn off the feature by heading to Matchmaking Settings from the Ultimate Team menu.

