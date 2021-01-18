Game Guides

Is Everspace 2 Free – How Much is Early Access

There was a free version of the game at one point, but no longer.

January 18th, 2021 by Brandon Adams

everspace-early-access-logo

Everspace 2 has finally launched into Steam’s Early Access and GOG’s In Development, but there seems to be some confusion over whether or not the game is free. Allow me to clear this issue up for everyone: yes, there technically was a free version of Everspace 2, but if you want to play the game today then you will have to pay money to do so.

Everspace 2 currently costs $39.99, but there was a free demo.

Everspace 2 costs $39.99 right now, though ROCKFISH Games did confirm there would be a moderate price increase when the game fully launches sometime in 2022. If you want to play the game today and keep up with its development you will have to purchase Everspace 2. This goes for both the Steam Early Access and GOG In Development version of the game. There are no free versions of Everspace 2 in Early Access.

That said, there was a free demo available, and is likely the source of the confusion. You could try out Everspace 2 via the demo, but it appears it has since been pulled following the launch of Early Access. The demo debuted last year during the Steam Summer Event, and ROCKFISH Games has taken much of the feedback from both the demo and the closed beta that followed and integrated it into Everspace 2. The Early Access version of the game that recently went live is the best way to experience the game, and it will be updated as the the game nears completion.

So, no: Everspace 2 is not free. The game is currently in Early Access, and buying it now grants you access to the full game once it launches next year (and you’ll pay less by jumping in now versus then). Do keep in mind progress in Early Access will be periodically wiped as ROCKFISH Games updates Everspace 2 during the Early Access period.

- This article was updated on:January 18th, 2021

