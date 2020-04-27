Gears Tactics translates the Gears gameplay you know and love to a turn-based tactics formula, and just like many other Xbox Game Studios titles, it’s a part of Xbox Game Pass. However, only a certain subset of subscribers are able to play Gears Tactics right now because of its limited release. Xbox One owners will have to wait a little while longer to get their hands on this tactics game, but anyone with a powerful enough PC to run it can play Gears Tactics right now if they want to. As such, you’ll need to make sure you have the right type of membership to play Gears Tactics on PC.

Is Gears Tactics on Xbox Game Pass?

Gears Tactics is currently included with Xbox Game Pass, but only on some platforms. The game is not out yet on Xbox One, so you can only play it on PC. If you have an active Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription or an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you should be good to go. Just download the Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) app, sign in, and download the game. As for Xbox One owners, Gears Tactics is not currently available on consoles, however the game will make its way to Xbox One sometime in the future. When it releases on Xbox One, Gears Tactics will be included with standard Xbox Game Pass subscriptions just like every other Xbox Game Studios title. Microsoft is committed to bringing all of its first-party titles to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and they most likely won’t make an exception for this game. If you’re on Xbox One, you’ll just have to wait until the game is ported to consoles. It currently has controller support on PC, so if you have a machine powerful enough to run it, it will offer as similar experience as an Xbox version.