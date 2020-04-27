Is Gears Tactics Coming to Xbox One? – Release Date News

Gears Tactics perfectly translates the Gears formula to a turn-based tactics system, but many Gears fans on Xbox One are being left out of the initial launch. Gears Tactics has been heavily marketed as a PC first title, as most tactics games are, and its controls and UI were designed around a keyboard and mouse rather than a controller. That being said, Microsoft is committed to bringing all of its recent first-party games to both Xbox One and Windows 10. Gears Tactics is among the first Microsoft first-party titles to release on Steam alongside the Microsoft Store, but a console version is currently not available. Gears Tactics is definitely coming to consoles at a future date, but as it stands right now, this tactics game is only available on PC.

When is Gears Tactics Coming to Xbox One?

Gears Tactics is coming to Xbox One sometime in the future, but Microsoft has not disclosed a release date for the Xbox One version of the game at this time. Right now, the game is only available on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. Considering the PC version features full controller support, however, it is likely that a console port is not far off. Given the timeline of other PC first strategy games like XCOM 2’s console ports, we could see Gears Tactics on consoles as early as this fall. However, with the Xbox Series X also scheduled to be released later this year, Gears Tactics could also launch on both systems simultaneously. Regardless, Gears Tactics is currently not available on Xbox One, but Microsoft has not yet revealed a release window. More information will likely be revealed this summer during whatever event replaces Microsoft’s E3 2020 press conference considering E3 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- This article was updated on:April 27th, 2020