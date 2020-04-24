Is XCOM: Chimera Squad on PS4 and Xbox One?

XCOM: Chimera Squad takes the seminal strategy series in a bold new direction, ditching the usual large scale global alien conflict in favor of a more focused cop drama set in a city where humans and aliens attempt to live in harmony in a post-invasion world. XCOM is traditionally a PC franchise first and foremost, but both 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown and it’s 2016 sequel, XCOM 2, eventually made their way to Xbox and Playstation, allowing home console players to get a taste of the deep strategy gameplay that the series is famous for. XCOM: Chimera Squad is available now on PC, but will the game come to Xbox One and PS4?

Is XCOM: Chimera Squad on Xbox One and PS4?

XCOM: Chimera Squad is currently not available on Xbox One or PS4. At the time of writing, the game is only available on PC via Steam. The game will run on pretty old hardware though, so you might be able to play it even if your PC isn’t up to the task of running most major titles. It’s also on sale for a ridiculously cheap $10 for its first week on sale. If you miss out on the launch sale, you can pick up Chimera Squad for $20, which is still a great deal considering how long a single campaign can be.

As for a console port of Chimera Squad, one is not officially confirmed at the moment, but the series has a history of making its way to PlayStation and Xbox eventually. XCOM: Enemy Unknown launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 the same day as PC, and XCOM 2 released on PS4 and Xbox One a few months after the initial PC release. The game already has rudimentary controller support on PC, so a console port is very likely sometime down the road. If it follows the same timeline as XCOM 2, you can expect to see XCOM: Chimera Squad on PS4 and Xbox One later this year.