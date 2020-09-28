Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox? The game is available now for PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices with a Nintendo Switch version on the way, but Microsoft’s consoles have been strangely left out of the equation for now. That hasn’t stopped games in this situation from hitting Xbox before, however, so the game still has a chance of coming to the system sometime in the future. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will likely be the developer’s first priority now that the PS4, PC, and mobile versions are out of the gate, so the Xbox version will have to wait a while longer. Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact on Xbox.

Is Genshin Impact Coming to Xbox?

Genshin Impact is not coming to Xbox. The game is only available on PS4, PC, and mobile devices, and a Nintendo Switch version is coming at a later date. There are no plans to bring the game to Xbox at the moment.

In an interview with Game Rant, developer MiHoYo shared some details about upcoming Genshin Impact ports and shut down any hope for an Xbox version of the game. “We have plans regarding next-gen consoles, and we will be announcing them as these plans take shape. We do not currently have plans to release the game on Xbox.” Unfortunately, the team is not working on an Xbox port of the game, but it will be coming to next-gen systems in the future. Because they outright deny the existence of an Xbox version though, it sounds like they really just mean “PlayStation 5” when they say “next-gen consoles.”

Just because the game is not coming to Xbox doesn’t mean Xbox fans can’t join in on the fun. If you don’t have a PS4 or a PC powerful enough to run it, Genshin Impact is out on iOS and Android and will run on any semi-modern iPhone, iPad, Android phone, or Android tablet. It’s also coming to Switch sometime in the future, so Xbox owners who also have a Nintendo system will be able to play this game eventually.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, and mobile devices with a Nintendo Switch version coming at a later date.