Is Helldivers 2 Going To Be Cross-Platform?

Helldivers 2 is a cooperative looter-shooter game about galactic patriotism and the extermination of alien bugs. Given its multiplayer focus and popularity, many players are curious whether Helldivers 2 is going to be cross-platform.

We know that Helldivers 2 lacks a traditional campaign mode. It’s very clear that Arrowhead Game Studios always intended to make this game as an online co-op experience, which leads to questions about the extent of the game’s multiplayer features. One question that frequently arises is: Will Helldivers 2 support cross-platform play? Let’s delve into this.

Does Helldivers 2 Support Cross-Play?

The short answer is yes. The developers of the game, Arrowhead Game Studios, have confirmed that Helldivers 2 will indeed support cross-play. This means that PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to play with each other seamlessly. The game’s focus is its multiplayer experience, and it would absolutely be a shame if players were unable to join the same Helldivers party due to a lack of cross-play support. As a cross-platform game, Helldivers 2 allows players to enjoy the game, celebrate victories, and combat enemies with friends, regardless of their gaming platform.

While it’s confirmed that Helldivers 2 will support cross-play, details about a potential cross-progression system remain undisclosed. This means that while you can enjoy the game with friends across different platforms, switching platforms might necessitate starting from scratch. However, this is a common scenario in the gaming industry and shouldn’t be seen as a major setback. For now, we can at least appreciate the inclusion of cross-play is a fundamental aspect of the game.

Helldivers 2 is set to deliver a robust multiplayer experience, breaking down platform barriers with its cross-play support. One can only hope that this will become the norm and that more games will support cross-platform play in the future. While this future isn’t here yet, we can at least celebrate that Arrowhead Game Studios took a step in the right direction and hope that more developers will mirror their approach.

