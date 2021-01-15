Is Hitman 3 Coming to Switch? Here’s Where You Can Buy It on Every Platform

In just five days, IO Interactive will conclude its “World of Assassination” trilogy with Hitman 3, the first major release of 2021. The highly anticipated stealth game will be available on Jan. 20 on every major gaming platform, including Stadia.

Here’s a collection of all the platforms it will be released on, and buying guides for each.

PC

Hitman 3 is available for pre-order right now on the Epic Games Store, which is marketing it as an exclusive title. It seems as if this will be the only buying option for those wishing to play the game on PC.

Both the Standard Edition ($59.99) and Deluxe Edition ($89.99) are available for pre-order. Fans will receive the “Trinity Pack” as a pre-order bonus for each edition, which includes three combinations of the classic suit, silenced pistol and briefcase in in white, red and black, the hallmark colors of the Hitman seres.

It’s interesting to note that to deluxe edition costs $10 more than on every other platform.

PlayStation

Both the PlayStation 4 & 5 have the Standard ($59.99) and Deluxe Editions ($79.99) for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, with the same “Trinity Pack” bonus. Those that order it virtually will get a redeemable code that can be entered on the console itself once the game is released.

Those that purchase the PS4 version will have the ability to download a copy on the PS5, free of any extra cost.

Xbox

In similar fashion to the PlayStation release, fans can head to the Microsoft Store to pre-order a copy of either edition, with the same bonus as the previous two. The pricing is the same as the PlayStation as well.

It’s available for both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S, though the store page notes that Hitman 3 is optimized for the latter.

Nintendo

Hitman 3 is not available to order on the Nintendo store yet, though IO Interactive confirmed on Friday that it will be released on the Switch on Jan. 20. Stable internet access will be a requirement to play the Switch title, however, as it will use a cloud service to pipe the game in, similar to a service like Stadia.

This allows for graphics that are comparable to the more complex rigs, even though the Switch itself has limited software.

Stadia

Hitman 3 will be available through Google’s own gaming platform, Stadia, which operates on a similar cloud service as the one the Switch will utilize. Players will be able to use Stadia’s State share to link specific parts of the game, or custom scenarios, with other players.