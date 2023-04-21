Is Jedi Survivor On Game Pass?

Image: Respawn Entertainment

The highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — is right around the corner. It is looking to improve upon the original in almost every way. Fans of the Star Wars series are looking to jump in on day one of release on April 28, 2023. So this poses the question for Xbox players on whether or not the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. We have the answer for you in this guide.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not be coming to Game Pass as there has been no word from Respawn Entertainment or Microsoft about this coming to Xbox’s popular subscription service. Although this is the case for now, there is some good news for those who want to play the game at a discount price. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be playable on the EA Play Pro service at launch.

Related: Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on EA Play Pro

EA Play Pro costs $14.99 a month, so if you want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at a discount, you can always sign up for the subscription service for the launch of the game and cancel it in the future to prevent the monthly cost. Even better, EA has confirmed that the Deluxe version of the game will be coming to EA Play Pro, so you also get the additional goodies included in this edition.

The Deluxe edition includes The standard game, The Crimson BD-1 Skin, The Crimson Mantis Skin, a digital artbook, and a director’s cut version that features the behind-the-scenes making of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. All this can be yours if you subscribe to the EA Play Pro subscription service by heading to the official EA Play Pro website. The website even makes it clear that you can cancel your subscription anytime—so beating Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in just one month will only cost you $14.99!

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023