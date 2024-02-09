Is Last Epoch Steam Deck Compatible?

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

Are you a proud owner of a Steam Deck contemplating whether it’s possible to play the Last Epoch from the comfort of your couch?

Recommended Videos

The allure of exploring the game’s intricate dungeons without being tethered to a desktop is indeed enticing. But the question remains: is this a feasible dream or just wishful thinking? Let’s find out.

Can You Play Last Epoch on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Last Epoch on Steam Deck, but it isn’t officially Steam Deck supported, so you might run into a few issues along the way. According to Reddit users who have tried it, the game runs surprisingly well on Valve’s handheld device. However, there are some considerations and adjustments needed to optimize the gaming experience.

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

A Reddit user shared their experience of getting Last Epoch to work on their 512GB Steam Deck. They used Proton 7.0.x and adjusted several settings in the Steam Performance Menu and in-game. For instance, they set the refresh rate to 40hz, enabled Half Rate Shading, and set the overall graphics setting to low. They also noted that some crashes occurred with default settings, but these were resolved after modifying some performance/graphics options.

One positive, however, is that the game typically controls well on Steam Deck from the outset, with no rebinding or button assigning needing to be done. As long as you’ve got Proton in order to get past the character creation screen, you should be able to enjoy a fairly seamless experience, albeit with the potential for the occasional crash.

Despite these workarounds, it’s important to note that Last Epoch is currently listed as unsupported on Steam Deck. This means that while it’s possible to play the game on the device, it may not be fully optimized for it and could potentially lead to issues. Therefore, players should proceed with caution and be prepared to make necessary adjustments to their settings for the best gaming experience.

Having said that, the future is always full of surprises. There’s a chance that Last Epoch could gain even more popularity and earn a spot as a Steam Deck Verified title sooner than we think. It might also become fully verified once it releases out of Early Access. But for the time being, it’s important to note that the experience of playing Last Epoch on Valve’s handheld console may not be as seamless as one might hope.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2024