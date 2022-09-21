Is Little Nightmares 2 Multiplayer?

Even though Little Nightmares 2 may not be jam-packed with jumpscares or send a shiver down your spine every time you enter a dark room, it’s still a relatively spooky game. For easily frightened gamers, having company during playtime makes the entire experience much less chilling, making multiplayer games a must-have for horror fanatics. So read on to see if Little Nightmares 2 can be enjoyed with a companion or if you’ll be left to your own devices.

Is Little Nightmares 2 Co-op?

Despite having two central protagonists, Little Nightmares 2 does not support multiplayer. Unfortunately, the game can only be played by one person, even though a considerable number of its puzzles and gameplay could benefit from allowing two players to play.

Six can occasionally be controlled by the player with the press of a button, but outside of that, the character is entirely controlled by AI. Most of the time, Six is there to assist the player with a foot up to a higher platform or a general gesture in the right direction or toward a collectible, but on several occasions, Six feels as though she does as she pleases, even when the player’s safety is at stake. If this role were to be given to a second player, Little Nightmares 2 may become too easy — taking away from the tense, horror element of a character out of your control.

But the idea of multiplayer was on the cards for the release of Little Nightmares 2, and Tarsier Studios did suggest that the game would benefit from allowing two players. However, upon release, it was decided that the game better suited a single-player style. That’s not to say a companion can’t sit and watch or take the controller when things are too much, though.

Little Nightmares 2 is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.