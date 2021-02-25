Little Nightmares II – All Hat and Glitching Remains Locations

Since its release, Little Nightmares II has been received pretty well by fans, building upon the success of the first game. You can probably finish the game pretty quickly if you’re just there for the story, but for the completionists out there, there are a number of collectables up for grabs and achievements/trophies that go with them. Much like the first game had Nomes, Lights and Statues scattered throughout, Little Nightmares II has hat-enthusiast Nomo searching for hats and glitching remains.

Including the paper bag Mono starts with, there are twelve hats – eight of which can be found within the base game and eighteen glitching remains. Some of these are hidden so well that you’ll probably miss some of them even if you are actively searching for them. Fortunately, we’ve done the legwork and below, you’ll find a brief chapter-to-chapter guide on where to find each collectable. For a more specific location, you can check out our Little Nightmares II Guides.

All collectables by chapter

Glitch 1:

After dropping down at the broken bridge, before climbing up the wooden planks, crawl through a small tunnel and you’ll find the first glitch in the cave it leads to.

Glitch 2:

After crawling through a hollow log blocked by a bear trap, crawl beneath it and you’ll come to another small cave which houses glitch 2.

Hat 1:

The first hat can be found inside the house. After you come out of the kitchen, head through the door opposite the locked one and you’ll find it on the carpet.

Glitch 3:

After you leave the house, you’ll see an outdoor toilet – the third glitch is inside.

Hat 2:

After crossing the broken bridge with Six’s help, you’ll come to a cage suspended in the air. The second hat is inside.

Glitch 4:

The final glitch is found at the very end of the chapter after you’ve crossed the sea on your make-shift door-boat. It’s on the shore next to a TV.

Glitch 1:

Towards the beginning of the chapter, you’ll need to push a tv off a ledge to propel Six upwards. She will then help you across the gap where a set of stairs have collapsed. Head back to where she initially ended up and you’ll find the first glitch of the chapter.

Glitch 2:

You’ll find the second glitch in the playground outside the school. It’s towards the back of the playground next to a bike.

Hat 1:

There is also hat in the playground. You can find it in the dumpster next to the main entrance.

Glitch 3:

After being separated from Six, you’ll have to beat a couple of bullies. If you climb up through the broken door in the room with the second bully, you’ll reach a corridor. The glitch will be inside the third locker.

Hat 2:

Hat number 2 is in the library and can be reached using the movable ladder.

Glitch 4:

Shortly after escaping the library, you’ll come to a reception area with a large staircase. The glitch is on the left-hand side of the staircase beside a broken banister.

Glitch 5:

After unlocking the door at the bottom of the stairs, you’ll come to to a tiled hallway. Go down the stairs and move the trolley aside so you can get into the pantry. The glitch is on top of a freezer.

Glitch 6:

The final glitch of the chapter can be found after you leave the school. It’s in front of a collapsed alleyway beside a paper boat.

Glitch 1:

The first glitch can be found at the back of the ward room in which you find the torch towards the beginning of chapter three.

Hat 1:

The first hat in the chapter can be found in the play room leading off from the x-ray room. This is the same room that contains the bunny with the key inside it. The hat is up on top of the shelves.

Glitch 2:

After unlocking the door using the key you found inside the bunny and heading through the next room, you’ll come to a hallway lined with cages full of prosthetics. Turn left from the doorway leading into the hallway and walk to the end of it and you’ll find the second glitch.

Glitch 3:

Shortly after escaping from a group of patients, you’ll drop down into a small room with a bed and a toilet. Exit the room and slip through the hole in the bars to your right. You’ll come to an open door and inside is your third glitch.

Glitch 4:

Shortly after escaping the hallway full of grabbing hands, you’ll come to a shower room. At the far side of the room is a crate. Move it aside and crawl through the vent and you’ll find your last glitch of the chapter.

Hat 2:

After escaping from the doctor and dropping down from the ceiling into the locked morgue, you’ll have to crawl through one of the drawers into the next area. The hat is in the bottom drawer beside the table.

Glitch 1:

After leaving the hospital and reaching the streets below, the first glitch of Chapter Four can be found in the sewers which can be accessed through a manhole in the streets.

Glitch 2:

At the end of the elevator puzzle after you’ve made it to the top of the elevator, there’s a box in the far side of the room. Move it aside and crawl into the small room that contains the chapter’s second glitch.

Glitch 3:

Shortly after you find the second glitch, you’ll come out onto a rooftop. Climb through the window under the wooden porch and you’ll find the third glitch in a small shed with cages inside.

Hat 1:

Not long after you find the remote, you’ll come to a room with a pile of letters leading up to a vent which has the first hat of the chapter.

Glitch 4:

Shortly after picking up the first hat, ride the zipwire down to a building across the street. Jump back out of the window, cross the roof and climb through the next window to find the final glitch.

Hat 2:

The last hat is inside the electrified shop on top of the shelves by the window you initially enter through. You will need to use the trolley to reach it.

Additional hats:

There are also a couple of hats that you collect that you can’t find collect within the base game. These are, as follows: