Is the Judgment Sequel, Lost Judgment, Coming to PC?

Sega announced Lost Judgment, the follow-up to the Yakuza spin-off series starring detective Takayuki Yagami. The announcement ended with a reveal that the sequel is heading to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. But what about PC?

Sega has shown greater interest in the PC market in recent years. The transition of Yakuza from its once PlayStation-exclusive home to PC marked a massive change for the company. It’s a shift that was echoed again at the end of 2020 when Sega reinforced their commitment to PC. So not only is the platform on their mind, but the overarching series that bore Judgment has already made the switch.

That only leaves one question.

Is Lost Judgment Coming to PC?

Following the reveal trailer, Sega provided the following statement on the PC version of Lost Judgment: “Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time.”

Do not despair just yet. Ignoring the ambiguity of “at this time,” there are multiple factors pointing towards a Lost Judgment PC port in the future. Let’s review.

First, Ryu Ga Gotoku’s website briefly shared confirmation of PC as a platform for the title. The developer’s site listed Win10/Steam, with the Steam logo embedded in the page’s code. While errors of this nature have been made in the past, Sega’s release history points towards the inclusion of PC being an error only in the sense that it was displayed ahead of schedule.

Next, we need only look at Sega’s own recent claims. “We will continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms,” the company stated in a 2020 investor call. That same call claimed developers will be “preparing PC versions of [future games] from the beginning, with multi-platform releases in mind.”

While Lost Judgment certainly isn’t releasing on PC at the same time as console, it may be safe to assume the PC version is already well into its development cycle. Chances are we will see the first Judgment entry come to PC at the same time or before Lost Judgment. The initial installment is already available on Google Stadia, after all. And that alleged exclusivity deal is said to be the hold up for a proper PC release. We will have to wait and see what happens with the sequel.

For now, Lost Judgment is set to release on consoles globally on September 24, 2021.