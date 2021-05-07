Lost Judgement Receives a Release Date

Today Sega announced Lost Judgement, the sequel to the well-received Yakuza spin-off, Judgement, which was recently re-released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X after releasing in the west on PlayStation 4 in 2019. Judgement, set in Yakuza’s Kamurocho neighbourhood, was a spinoff in which players took control of a new protagonist, Takayuki Yagami, a former lawyer turned private investigator. The game saw players stalking targets through the street and doing drone reconnaissance missions alongside the typical classic Yakuza beat-em-up gameplay, clearly separating it from the now turn-based gameplay of the core series.

Lost Judgement will follow Yagami and other cast members from the previous game through an all-new adventure. The trailer begins with a courtroom sequence where someone claims that the law is a broken system after revealing his sons killer has been murdered. The rest of the trailer indicates that Yagami will have to seek out his own sense of justice and pass his own judgements as he gets to the bottom of this murder brought on by a desire for revenge. While the first game was serious in its tone, this new entry appears to feature more gruesome visual and torture scenes, making its tone much darker. For fans that miss the classic brawler gameplay of the original Yakuza games, this new entry in the Judgement series seems like it will provide it against a dark and engaging tale. This is also one of the studios first games to receive a worldwide launch. You can check out the announcement trailer here.

Lost Judgement will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series Consoles on September 24, 2021.