Minecraft Dungeons is out now, bringing the loot-driven action of games like Diablo to the blocky world of Minecraft. We loved the game, praising its combat and visuals in our review. Its levels are a little on the short side, making it great for pick up and play sessions either alone or with friends. Because of this, Minecraft Dungeons is perfect for the Nintendo Switch, but is the game on the system?

Is Minecraft Dungeons on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, Minecraft Dungeons is available on Nintendo Switch. The Switch is one of the game’s primary platforms, alongside PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass if you’re planning on playing on Xbox One or PC, but that doesn’t apply to Nintendo Switch. If you’re picking up the Switch version of Minecraft Dungeons, it’s worth noting that the game does not feature crossplay like the Minecraft base game. Minecraft Dungeons currently only allows players to play multiplayer either online with friends on the same platform or locally with friends on the same system. Cross-platform play is coming to the game in a future update according to Mojang, but there isn’t an exact time window planned for the update.

Minecraft Dungeons is currently only available digitally, and it’s a 3.6 GB download according to the Nintendo eShop. The base game is priced at just $20, but there’s a more expensive Hero Edition that comes with the Hero Pass, which includes a handful of bonuses as well as access to the game’s first two DLC packs. Exact details about the game’s resolution and performance in either handheld or docked modes are not available right now, but it’s likely that the game will offer a decent experience on Nintendo Switch. Minecraft runs great on Switch, so Minecraft Dungeons probably will, too.