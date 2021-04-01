Will Outriders ever come to Xbox Game Pass for PC? Outriders is the newest looter shooter on the block, and the game is surprisingly available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. This is a nice surprise for Game Pass subscribers, but currently, the game is only available on the console version of Game Pass. This means you can only play the game on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, leaving PC users in the dust. Here’s everything we know about Outriders on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Is Outriders Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC?

Currently, Outriders is only available on the console version of Xbox Game Pass. It is not included with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and there is currently no word of the game coming to the service. Typically, games available on both Xbox and PC will be available on both versions of Game Pass when they come to the service, but there are a few exceptions. Outriders is unfortunately one of these exceptions, but this could change sometime in the future.

Certain high-profile games have come to Game Pass for PC after a period of exclusivity on the console version of the service. Doom Eternal, for example, hit Xbox Game Pass in October 2020 followed by a release on Game Pass for PC in December 2020. That game was announced for both versions of Game Pass at the same time though, so the situation is different from Outriders. Still, if Outriders were to come to Game Pass for PC later down the line, it wouldn’t be the first time something like that has happened.

Don’t get your hopes up, however. Because Outriders is such a big title, a Game Pass for PC version would have already been announced already if it was going to happen. There’s a good chance that Outriders will also leave Xbox Game Pass at some point as well. A lot of big games are only on the service for a few months, so Outriders could only stay for the first few months after launch and then leave the service entirely. If it was going to come to Xbox Game Pass for PC, it would have been announced by now.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.