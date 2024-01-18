Is Palworld Coming to Nintendo Switch? Answered

Image: Pocket Pair, Inc.

Palworld is a unique take on Pokemon, being described by the community as “Pokemon with guns.” Since it’s similar to Nintendo’s hit, it’s only fitting that the game comes to Nintendo Switch, right?

The answer may surprise you, but we got you covered with the facts. Read on to learn if Palword is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Is Palworld Releasing on the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation if Palword is coming to the Nintendo Switch or not. In fact, the official Palword website only mentions Steam and Game Pass. This leaves out not only Nintendo Switch players but also those with a PlayStation console.

This is a massive bummer for Pokemon fans who want to play the new monster-collecting game on their favorite handheld. Hopefully, we will get some clarification from Pocket Pair, Palword’s developers, on whether there are any plans to release the game to the Switch. I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you, as there have been zero hints.

However, it’s not all bad, as players can still play the game handheld through the Steam Deck. While this only applies to those who actually have the powerful handheld console, it’s good to know that the game is officially compatible with the Steam Deck. This confirmation came from Pocket Pair developers on Discord.

Will Palworld Ever Come to the Nintendo Switch?

At the time of writing, there’s no official way to predict that Palword will ever come to the Nintendo Switch. It’s always possible, especially if Palword succeeds on Steam and Game Pass, and players continue to voice their interest for the game to be on the Nintendo Switch, but all we can do is hope.

It’s important to point out that Palworld runs on Unreal Engine 5, which the Switch is compatible with, but may have trouble running smoothly. With that said, there are recent rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2 being announced this year, so we may see Palworld appear on the more powerful console that Nintendo has cooking up.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024