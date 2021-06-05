Palworld is Pokemon Mixed with a Shooter and I Am Here For It

The INDIE Live Expo occurred earlier this morning and with it brought a lot of interesting indie titles, including updates on some already announced. All around it was a great showcase, but one game quickly stole my attention more than anything else shown off. And if you’ve read the title (yes you read it correctly), you’ll discover exactly why. Today, the team behind survival game Craftopia has unveiled their next title Palworld, a mashup of a third-person shooter and the critically acclaimed Pokemon series. Considering this has to be seen to be believed, take a look at the trailer below.

If you’re anything like me, you probably found yourself losing it in laughter watching the trailer. At first, you’re given a look at a rather serene title similar in art style to Genshin Impact. That is, until all of a sudden the main character begins riding an animal known as a “Pal” while blasting away with a modern assault rifle. At that point, you realize that this isn’t the standard open-world life simulator you originally expected. And to be quite honest, it has my full attention.

I’m very much the type of person who isn’t a huge fan of chill games. I enjoy them from time to time, but you won’t catch me playing them solo any time soon. Along with that, I’m in love with action. Mashing these two together sounds like all sorts of enjoyment, especially given the game takes some strides into…interesting territory. Some of the later scenes show creatures similar to the Pokemon Leafeon constructing weapons on a conveyor belt, so it’s clear there’s something else in mind for Palworld. That’s not to mention the complete destruction, as opponents get riddled with bullets and buildings get demolished with literal rocket launchers.

In all honesty, as much as this is a very strange game, I’m already prepping to jump into Palworld. This game has my undivided attention since it’s gearing up to be something both unique and exciting in all the right ways. Are you excited for the game’s release in 2022 though? What are your thoughts on the sheep shield? Let me know!

- This article was updated on:June 5th, 2021