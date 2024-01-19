Is Palworld Procedurally Generated?

Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld is an open-world game beautifully made in Unreal Engine 5. The scope of the map has players wondering if the map is procedurally generated, and we have the answer for you in this guide.

Recommended Videos

Does Palworld’s Map Use Procedural Generation?

Simply put, Palworld is not procedurally generated. This means that everything you find on the map is hand-crafted by the developers at Pocket Pair, and you will have the exact same map as other players. Dungeons will be the same, and locations will have the same layout. This also means the regions on all player’s maps will have the same features, such as being really hot or cold, which require you to be prepared before venturing into them.

The only difference between each player’s map will be the location of bases or structures that have been built in that specific world. For example, I set my home base near the first fast-travel point introduced in the game. Meanwhile, your main base could be across the map in a different location.

There has been no information from Pocket Pair on whether they plan to implement procedural generation in the future. That said, the game will continue to get updates, possibly changing the map and adding new locations/regions.

How Big is Palworld’s Map?

Palworld’s map size is around 16 square kilometers, not the largest we have seen in the gaming space but a decent size for an open-world game. For comparison, Lego Fortnite’s map size is about 95 square kilometers, which is massive. Sixteen square kilometers may not sound like a lot when compared to Fortnite’s take on the survival genre, but it’s still impressive.

Considering Palworld is only in early access, the map may expand as we approach the official release. I find the size of the map to be perfect; where it’s not too overwhelming but still has a ton of areas to explore and secrets to uncover!

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024