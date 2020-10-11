Party Animals has been blowing up on Twitch ever since a demo was released as a part of the Steam Game Festival, but is the game coming to Nintendo Switch? The game was only targeting a PC launch on Steam at first, but the developers have recently shared plans that could indicate the game coming to other platforms like the Switch sometime soon. Party Animals is a ton of fun with friends, and a local multiplayer party game like this feels right at home on Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know about Party Animals on Switch.

Is Party Animals Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Party Animals is coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2020. The Switch version will be released alongside the PC version before the end of the year. Recreate Games decided to create a Switch version of the game after receiving massive support following the release of the game’s demo.

“We were overwhelmed with the reaction to the Party Animals demo at the Steam Game Festival a couple of weeks ago,” said developer Recreate Games. “It literally was a case of ‘cute overload’, as the demand exceeded the abilities of our third-party servers, and crashed the game! We never anticipated the game would be so popular that we’d have to work around the clock to fix our servers, but we are not complaining! We are thrilled that people enjoyed the game so much, and for a small studio like ours, this is a good problem to have.”

Party Animals is a physics-based brawler similar to other indie hits like Gang Beasts and Human Fall Flat. Here’s the official description of the game straight from the developers themselves. “Here at Party Animals, build physical bonds with the ones you love. You can punch your friend in various ways, or together you could eliminate others. Teamwork is also highly appreciated, especially when fighting for gummy bears.” The game supports local and online multiplayer and features several wacky stages with dangerous hazards that are sure to cause a ton of havoc in a multiplayer session.